Introducing Our Free Clean Energy Plan

We started Arcadia Power with a clear mission – give everyone in the US an option to support clean, renewable energy. Today we are one step closer to that vision.

We’re announcing the launch of a 50% Wind energy option for free. That’s right, 50% Wind Energy with your monthly utility bill at no additional cost to your current local utility charges.

Here’s the fine print in case you were wondering: It’s available to renters and homeowners in all 50 states, there is no equipment, no contracts, and you can start or stop whenever you like.

So why are we doing this? Because this year was the hottest year in human history and there is no reason renewable energy shouldn’t be the default.

There are lots of hurdles to overcome to achieving 100% clean power from utility monopolies to legacy grid infrastructure and, not least of all, politics. But 73% of Americans want access to renewable energy, and when consumers are given a choice, they can move entire industries (ask taxi cabs).

The last few years have seen an explosion of products and services that empower the energy consumer to take control of their energy use and impact. But they’re not always easy to understand or access. Arcadia wants to be your trusted partner in navigating these options, and while we started with Wind Energy, we’re not stopping there.

We’ll continue to expand our Community Solar projects to give everyone in the country long-term savings no matter whether they have a roof or not. We’re financing smart thermostats and energy-efficient LED lightbulbs right on the bill. And we’re continuing to send donations to environmental organizations fighting at the federal and state level for renewable boosting policies.

If we stay true to our mission, we can’t leave anyone out of the clean energy revolution, and thats what we’re doing with making the choice a no-brainer. We can’t change the power grid overnight, but we’re excited to take this small step today.

Plus in honor of Earth Day, we will give you $20 if you sign up by April 30th.

Join us on our journey, sign up for 50% free Wind if you’re a first-time customer, or 100% for only a few extra dollars, and if you’re an existing customer, tell your friends to sign up. Your grandkids will thank you.

Sign up your home or apartment for clean energy today.

-Kiran & Ryan, co-founders